Newly Ordained Priest Accused Of Groping Teen Girl

August 8, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Groping, Roman Catholic, Talkers

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a newly ordained Roman Catholic priest in New Jersey has been charged with groping a teen girl under her skirt.

The Morris County prosecutor’s office said that the Rev. Marcin Nurek was charged last week with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

They say the 37-year-old touched the teen girl’s buttocks in Boonton over her underwear and told her she was “sexy.”

The Diocese of Paterson put Nurek on administrative leave. He remains in jail pending a detention hearing on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Nurek is an immigrant from Poland and was ordained into the priesthood in July.

The Diocese of Paterson said that he had completed training regarding proper conduct with children.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

