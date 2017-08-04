Mike Quick: ‘No Eagles WR Has More Talent Than Nelson Agholor’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Nelson Agholor hype train has caught full steam.

And former five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and Eagles radio analyst Mike Quick may be driving the train.

“I’m a Nelson Agholor fan,” Quick told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on Friday’s 94WIP Midday Show.

“I don’t give up on Nelson Agholor because I watch him every day and I see how talented he is. And trust me when I tell you, there’s no wide receiver on this roster that has more talent than Nelson Agholor. There’s no wide receiver that runs better routes and, in this particular camp, has caught the ball any better than Nelson Agholor.”

Agholor, 24, was the Eagles’ 2015 first-round pick. However, in 28 games played, Agholor has caught just 59 balls for 648 yards and three touchdowns.

“The big deal is, and you mentioned it, will he be able to do that after the preseason when you get into the regular season when it counts the most?” asked Quick. “Is he able to transfer what he’s been able to do in practice — and also, what he was able to do at USC as a Trojan. He was a big time player, there’s a reason why he was drafted in the first round.

“If he’s able to now to feel comfortable enough that he’s truly an NFL receiver and one of the better NFL receivers — which is what he looks like in this training camp — then you really have something.”