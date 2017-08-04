Malcolm Jenkins Calls NFL Teams ‘Cowards’ For Not Signing Colin Kaepernick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Baltimore Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti is “resisting signing” free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called any NFL owners “cowards” for not signing Kaepernick, who take a stand last season by controversially kneeling during the national anthem.

“This is just some other teams being, quite honestly, cowards, to say that they’re afraid of backlash to sign someone to make their team better, when fans’ input has never been in the equation when it comes to signing people in the past,” Jenkins told delawareonline.com.

Jenkins has always been outspoken in his support for Kaepernick.

Do you agree with Malcolm Jenkins that NFL owners are "cowards" for not signing anthem protestor Colin Kaepernick? — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) August 4, 2017

The majority of fans voting on a 94WIP Morning Show poll disgaree with Jenkins, as does 94WIP’s Joe DeCamara.

“I don’t agree with Malcolm Jenkins,” DeCamara said on Friday’s 94WIP Midday Show. “I respect and really respect Malcolm Jenkins for supporting someone and something that he believes in and believes in passionately, but I do think Jenkins is misguided to some of the realities of the situation — some of the realities of life — that owners and coaches have a right to not want to have a distraction on their football team. And they will exercise that right, in particular, when it is a fringe player — who essentially, at this stage of the game, is a backup player for his sport.”

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March and has yet to sign with another team.