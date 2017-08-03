Police: 2 Dead Following Separate Drowning Incidents In Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Police are investigating two separate drownings in Sea Isle City this week.
On Monday, July 31, officers responded to the 86th Street beach for an emergency in the water.
Police say as patrol officers arrived on scene, lifeguards and good Samaritans were performing CPR on the victim, identified as 58-year-old Brian Zwaan, of Berwyn, Pennsylvania. He was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center where he later died.
On Wednesday, police say another person drowned on the 59th Street beach.
According to witnesses, a 74-year-old man was knocked over by a large wave and remained underwater for a period of time. With help of nearby swimmers, the Sea Isle Beach Patrol was able to locate the man and pulled him up on the beach where they immediately began CPR.
The man, who is not being identified at this time, was transported to Atlantic City Medical Center where he died on Thursday morning.
Both deaths have been ruled accidental.