Family Warning About ‘Dry Drowning’ After Death Of Son

June 7, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: drowning, Health, parenting, Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS (CBS)—A family in Texas is warning others after their 4-year-old son died from “dry drowning”.

CBS affiliate KHOU reports that young Frankie Delgado stopped breathing about a week after swimming on a family trip.

Frankie’s dad, Francisco Delgado Jr., says his son showed symptoms that resembled a stomach bug for several days, including vomiting and diarrhea.

Doctors say they found fluid in Frankie’s lungs and around his heart. He died from what’s known as “dry drowning”.

WARNING: Parasite ‘Crypto’ Could Be In Your Swimming Pool, CDC Says

Medical professionals say symptoms of “dry drowning” and “secondary drowning” can be hard to spot, but can include respiratory difficulties, coughing, sleeplessness, fatigue and vomiting.

Both dry drowning and secondary drowning are a result of small amounts water entering the airway or lungs during swimming, which later set off sometimes deadly reactions within the body.

The family is in the process of finalizing funeral arrangements for the child, but are sharing their story to warn other families.

To learn more about Dry Drowning, CLICK HERE.

 

