Governor Wolf Encouraged By Science Center Impact

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf met in Philadelphia Wednesday with entrepreneurs, innovators, educators and financial backers for a roundtable discussion at the University City Science Center.

Governor Wolf was briefed on the kind of developments that are taking place within the center’s operations and its efforts to be a competitive force.

READ: ‘Homeless Jesus’ Sculpture Now On Display In Philadelphia

Wolf also heard about measures to attract and keep the best and the brightest and praised the steps being taken to stem the “brain drain,” especially by enhancing the quality of life in the University City neighborhood.

“It includes great places to live with restaurants, and entertainment,” Wolf said. “It’s all the things that go into making the place attractive for entrepreneurs who want to build businesses here and can attract good employees.”

Steve Tang is president and chief executive officer of the University City Science Center. He says state support is reaping big dividends.

READ: AG Josh Shapiro Joins Suit To Challenge EPA On Clean Air Regulations

“We have a growing community and we are on the cusp of something really great, particularly in the area of cell and gene therapy,” Tang said. “So this is a gem in the commonwealth’s realm of economic development.”

Tang says a recent $2.5 million state grant is helping to pay for construction of an adjoining building to expand the community space for innovators and entrepreneurs.