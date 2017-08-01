AG Josh Shapiro Joins Suit To Challenge EPA On Clean Air Regulations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General joined 14 other states in a federal suit challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s one-year delay on Clean Air Regulations.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the regulations would go a long way in reducing ground-level ozone or smog, especially in communities like Philadelphia.
“Over 6.1 million Pennsylvanians representing about half of our population and 115 million Americans – over a third of our country – breathe harmful levels of smog,” Shapiro said.
ALSO READ: Health Officials Encourage Screenings To Help Diagnose Lung Cancer
Gov. Tom Wolf says the EPA secretary’s decision to put a one-year hold rules that would reduce ground level ozone is indefensible.
“We need the EPA to do its job,” he said. “Get to work to protect our children and our citizens from harmful pollutants, stop delaying this scientifically-based environmental standard.”
Shapiro says this isn’t about politics, but science and his and the governor’s constitutional obligation to protect the health of all Pennsylvanians.