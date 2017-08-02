Camp Kids With Special Needs Beat Summer Heat At Franklin Institute

WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Philly Area | Thousands Without Power | Radar | Forecast

August 2, 2017 3:42 PM By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A few dozen disabled children got to run around and explore all there is to see at The Franklin Institute on Wednesday.

A group of 70 kids from the Variety Club Camp jumped and surfed their way through the swim zone, poked and prodded their way through the section dedicated to the human brain.

Heather Johnson is the program director for Variety and says this is the perfect way for the kids to spend their day.

“What we try to do is create an environment where kids can learn skills, use the skills they have,” she said, “and also have the opportunity to be kids.”

The day was sponsored by First Trust Bank. Senior VP Mark Tierney says they have been partners with Variety for nearly 30 years.

“It’s been a great experience,” Tierney said. “We love seeing these kids grow and develop through our programs.”

