WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning For Philadelphia, Surrounding Area| Full Weather Coverage

Kids Celebrate National Night Out With Cops In Bensalem

August 1, 2017 9:56 PM By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: Bensalam, Joe DiGirolamo, National Night Out

BENSALEM, PA (CBS) — Millions of people in all 50 states spent part of their evening working to improve relations between police and the communities they serve.

A cotton candy machine, popcorn popping and kids going down a moon bounce in the background.

This night out isn’t short on food or fun. But that’s not the point here.

National Night Out Aims To Improve Quality Of Life In Philadelphia

Bensalem Mayor Joe DiGirolamo says it’s all about building a bond between kids and cops.

“Start them young,” he said. “The kids knowing that the police respect them and they want them to, when they see them, to talk to them. Our cops do that. We think it’s one of the most important things you can do.”

Kevin Costello brought his 16-month-old son to meet and build trust with those who serve and protect.

“They’re the good guys, he said. “They’re going to be the ones helping and he can go to them no problem. If there’s something I can’t handle because I’m not around, he knows to go right to the police officer because that’s a guy that can help him. They’re a friend.”

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch