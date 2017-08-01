Kids Celebrate National Night Out With Cops In Bensalem

BENSALEM, PA (CBS) — Millions of people in all 50 states spent part of their evening working to improve relations between police and the communities they serve.

A cotton candy machine, popcorn popping and kids going down a moon bounce in the background.

This night out isn’t short on food or fun. But that’s not the point here.

National Night Out Aims To Improve Quality Of Life In Philadelphia

Bensalem Mayor Joe DiGirolamo says it’s all about building a bond between kids and cops.

“Start them young,” he said. “The kids knowing that the police respect them and they want them to, when they see them, to talk to them. Our cops do that. We think it’s one of the most important things you can do.”

Kevin Costello brought his 16-month-old son to meet and build trust with those who serve and protect.

“They’re the good guys, he said. “They’re going to be the ones helping and he can go to them no problem. If there’s something I can’t handle because I’m not around, he knows to go right to the police officer because that’s a guy that can help him. They’re a friend.”