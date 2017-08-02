WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Philly Area | Thousands Without Power | Radar | Forecast

Allen Iverson Suspended One Game By BIG3 League

August 2, 2017 2:10 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After being an unexpected no-show at Sunday’s BIG3 game in Dallas, Allen Iverson has been suspended for one game by the league.

Iverson apologized without explaining his absence.

“We had no advance warning and do not have information as to all the circumstances surrounding his absence,” the league said in a statement on Monday. “The league is launching an investigation to gather all the facts and then will make an informed, official statement.”

Iverson also sat out during his team’s game on July 16th at the Wells Fargo Center, which upset Philly fans.

