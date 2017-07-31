Allen Iverson A No-Show At BIG3 Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allen Iverson was a no-show his team’s BIG3 game in Dallas on Sunday.
“We had no advance warning and do not have information as to all the circumstances surrounding his absence,” the league said in a statement. “The league is launching an investigation to gather all the facts and then will make an informed, official statement.”
This comes just after Iverson sat out during his team’s game on July 16th at the Wells Fargo Center, which upset Philly fans.