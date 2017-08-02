DEVELOPING: Phillies Cancel Pete Rose Alumni Weekend Events

76ers Receive Top Eastern Conference Offseason Grade

August 2, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No eastern conference team had a better offseason than the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton.

In grading the respective offseasons for the eastern conference, Pelton gave the Sixers — along with the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets — a B-plus.

After trading up from No. 3 to No. 1 in the draft to select Markelle Fultz, Bryan Colangelo and the Sixers signed J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson to one-year deals, maintaining long-term flexibility.

The signings, Pelton wrote, bolstered “Philadelphia’s chances at reaching the playoffs while allowing the 76ers to pursue a younger contributor next offseason.”

The Sixers still have about $15 million in cap space remaining, as they look to re-sign Robert Covington and possibly Joel Embiid before he becomes a restricted free-agent.

