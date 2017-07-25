76ers’ Deal With J.J. Redick Ranked Among NBA’s Worst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, C.J. McCollum, Dwyane Wade, and Bradley Beal. That’s it.

Those are the only five shooting guards who will make more money than J.J. Redick in 2017-18.

The Philadelphia 76ers signed the 32-year-old Redick to a one-year deal worth $23 million this offseason and Jeremias Engelmann of ESPN.com ranked the contract as one of the five worst offseason deals in the NBA.

“While his deal is for only one season, it seems the 76ers were bidding against themselves and probably could have signed him to two years at the same price,” Engelmann wrote.

This may true, but the Sixers had the cap space to overspend in the short-term for the long-term flexibility they desired. The Sixers will have to re-sign Joel Embiid soon and eventually Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, and Markelle Fultz.

Redick also provides Philadelphia with the shooter they so desperately (41.5-percent 3PFG for his career) and gives them added leadership in the locker room.

In his documentary on his free-agent process, Redick’s wife was adamant about him joining the Brooklyn — where their offseason home is located. However, Redick revealed the Nets would not commit to a long-term deal.

And on his new podcast The Chronicles Of Redick, the former Duke Blue Devil acknowledged that he turned down a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets for more total money because the Sixers were a better on-court fit.

“It’s a great scenario I think, J.J. for you, and it’s gonna be great for fans in Philly to see winning basketball for a chance,” Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo said on Redick’s podcast. “We gave them a taste of it last January, went 10-5, and the town was on fire. But right now, a sold out building and a tremendous amount of excitement. It’s brewing there and I think you’re gonna be part of something special this year that you won’t regret.”

Sixers fans, unshockingly, do not agree with Engelmann ‘s ranking.

on it's face, it is a horrible deal…but it is perfect for the Sixers. they had money to spend and the fit is perfect for their team. — Thomas (@tommy_t_256) July 25, 2017

Who cares, it's one year. Give him 80 million. It's not like the #Sixers are gonna hit the salary cap anyway. — TheRealDC (@TheNotFakeDC) July 25, 2017

Context is dead — Trevor Knauss (@DreadstarRock) July 25, 2017

No one year deal can be considered "worst" no matter how it goes it's over in a year — Bill Nagorski (@BNagorski) July 25, 2017