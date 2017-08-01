NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 08.01.17

August 1, 2017 5:52 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- According to a report, in 2013, then Director of National Intelligence James Clapper tweaked surveillance rules and allowed the Obama administration to unmask members of Congress and their staff with greater ease. 

3:20pm- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is knocking on the door of a record high 22,000 points. 

3:35pm- CNN host Jake Tapper compared the Trump administration to the Red Wedding on Game of Thrones. 

3:40pm- NASA plans to test its Planetary Defense System on an asteroid that is expected to come within 4,200 miles of Earth on October 12th.

3:50pm- Many Democrats are not pleased with the party’s decision to financially certain support pro life candidates going forward. 

4:20pm- Darpana M. Sheth, Senior Attorney for the Institute of Justice, joins the show to talk about her fight against civil asset forfeiture in the city of Philadelphia. 

4:40pm- While appearing on NBC’s Today, Sen. Lindsey Graham stated that President Trump is prepared to attack North Korea if necessary. 

5:30pm- Nationally syndicated radio talk show host Dave Ramsey joins the show to discuss his 25th anniversary on the air. 

 

