FAA Investigating After Jetliner Reports Near Miss With Drone While Approaching Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a drone was spotted as a jetliner approached New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.
United Airlines Flight 135 was arriving from Switzerland on Sunday when the crew of the Boeing 767 reported a near miss with the drone at 850 feet.
CBS New York reports the plane landed safely.
