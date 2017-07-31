NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

FAA Investigating After Jetliner Reports Near Miss With Drone While Approaching Newark Airport

July 31, 2017 11:40 AM
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a drone was spotted as a jetliner approached New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.

United Airlines Flight 135 was arriving from Switzerland on Sunday when the crew of the Boeing 767 reported a near miss with the drone at 850 feet.

CBS New York reports the plane landed safely.

