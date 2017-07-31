3 Local JCPenney Stores Closing Monday

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

July 31, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: JCPenney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three JCPenney stores in our area are officially closing their doors.

The stores at King of Prussia Mall, Willow Grove Park and Philadelphia Mills will close on Monday.

The company announced earlier in the year it would be closing 138 stores nationwide.

The closure affects more than 200 positions locally and approximately 5,000 nationwide.

JCPenney says if possible they will help those employees in finding other job opportunities at nearby JCPenney stores.

The full list of stores closing can be found here.

 

 

