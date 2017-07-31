Markelle Fultz Doubles Down On Playoff Guarantee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Markelle Fultz was just speaking to kids at Sixers camp, when something he said went viral — a playoff guarantee.

But the 19-year-old Sixers rookie isn’t shying away from the comment.

“My confidence level and I know the team’s confidence and how hard we can work,” Fultz told Jim Jackson on the 94WIP Phillies Radio Broadcast before Monday’s Phillies-Braves game. “I definitely believe we can make the playoffs.”

“It’s tough, it’s tough, and I know it’s going to be tough. It’s just my mindset, you’ve got to believe something in order to do it. So you can’t go in saying, ‘Oh I don’t know if we can make it.'”

Fultz threw out the first pitch for the game.