Markelle Fultz Doubles Down On Playoff Guarantee

July 31, 2017 12:48 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Markelle Fultz was just speaking to kids at Sixers camp, when something he said went viral — a playoff guarantee.

But the 19-year-old Sixers rookie isn’t shying away from the comment.

“My confidence level and I know the team’s confidence and how hard we can work,” Fultz told Jim Jackson on the 94WIP Phillies Radio Broadcast before Monday’s Phillies-Braves game. “I definitely believe we can make the playoffs.”

“It’s tough, it’s tough, and I know it’s going to be tough. It’s just my mindset, you’ve got to believe something in order to do it. So you can’t go in saying, ‘Oh I don’t know if we can make it.'”

Fultz threw out the first pitch for the game.

