Morey’s Piers, Hersheypark Shut Down Similar Rides Following Deadly Ohio State Fair Accident

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Two amusement parks have shut down similar rides following the deadly state fair accident in Ohio.

Morey’s Piers and Hersheypark have temporarily closed the rides after 18-year-old Tyler Jarell died after being thrown about 50 feet after a section of the Fire Ball ride came apart.

Medical Marijuana Job Fair In Pennsylvania Draws Hundreds

Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey, says it has closed two similar rides: “It” and “The Maelstrom.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, Morey’s Piers closed two similar rides on the evening of July 26th referred to as ‘It’ and ‘The Maelstrom.’ We are working closely with the state and the manufacturer to understand the facts surrounding the incident and appreciate your patience in this matter,” they said in a statement.

In Monmouth County, officials say the company that operates its fair shut down “The Claw” on Wednesday night after learning the Fire Ball ride had malfunctioned and sent riders flying into the air.

Hersheypark spokesman Garrett Gallia told Lancaster Online the Hershey, Pennsylvania, park has closed the “The Claw” “until more information is learned about the tragic accident in Ohio.”

“As safety is our top priority, we felt that it was very much the right thing to do,” Gallia told Lancaster Online.

Seven other people were injured in the Ohio accident on the Fire Ball, including four teenagers.

The ride’s Dutch manufacturer told operators of the same attraction at fairs and festivals around the world to stop using it until more is learned about what caused the malfunction.

PD: Security Guard Steals $100K From Armored Truck On 1st Day Of Work

Ohio Gov. John Kasich shut down all rides at the state fair and ordered them inspected again. He said it was too early to say whether inspectors missed something that led to the tragedy Wednesday night.

“It’s a nightmare. It’s a terrible situation,” the Republican governor said.

Video taken by a bystander of the swinging, spinning Fire Ball ride in action captured a crashing sound. A section holding four riders came apart, and screams could be heard as at least two people were ejected and plunged toward the ground. Other riders were still in their seats as they fell.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)