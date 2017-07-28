FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Rare Summer Nor'Easter To Bring Heavy Rain | Live Radar | Traffic |

PD: Security Guard Steals $100K From Armored Truck On 1st Day Of Work

July 28, 2017 10:20 AM

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — An armored truck security guard is accused of stealing $100,000 in cash on his first day of work.

Fairfield Police say 19-year-old Larry Brooks was caught on surveillance video stealing the cash from a GARDA truck on Tuesday. Officials say Brooks had only been employed for one day at the company.

Phish To Spotlight Federal Donuts At NYC Concerts

Security officers were able to recover $85,900 from a vehicle that was parked in Elizabeth prior to contacting the police.

Brooks has been charged with second degree theft.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:39 am

    LOL! AA hires will bite you in da azz ebery time, nome sane?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch