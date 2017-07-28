PD: Security Guard Steals $100K From Armored Truck On 1st Day Of Work

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — An armored truck security guard is accused of stealing $100,000 in cash on his first day of work.
Fairfield Police say 19-year-old Larry Brooks was caught on surveillance video stealing the cash from a GARDA truck on Tuesday. Officials say Brooks had only been employed for one day at the company.
Phish To Spotlight Federal Donuts At NYC Concerts
Security officers were able to recover $85,900 from a vehicle that was parked in Elizabeth prior to contacting the police.
Brooks has been charged with second degree theft.
One Comment
LOL! AA hires will bite you in da azz ebery time, nome sane?