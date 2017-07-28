DA’s Office: Neighbor Charged With First-Degree Murder In Couple’s Shooting Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a couple in Frankford, after he was brought in for questioning and then released last week.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirms that two counts of first-degree murder against Kenneth Hoyle Friday morning.
Hoyle is accused of shooting and killing his neighbors, Bob DePaul and August Dempsey, nearly two weeks ago in an alley, but police had released him after an interview where he claimed self-defense.
The shooting happened over some kind of neighborly dispute, according to family members of the couple.
Since then, family members put up a banner, blaming Hoyle for the deaths.
Dempsey’s teenage sons were visibly emotional at a recent vigil.
The attorney for the victim’s family says they have many questions, including why it took 13 days to file these charges.
Outside the victims’ home is lined with flowers and balloons to honor their memory.
There is another vigil scheduled at 7 p.m. on Saturday.