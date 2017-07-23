Vigil Is Held In Frankford After Couple Is Fatally Shot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are calling this an ongoing investigation as they took a neighbor into custody who admitted to shooting the couple last weekend. But he was released, something the family of the couple killed is struggling with.

Daisy Linn sister of victim August Dempsey said, “It’s a tragedy and should’ve never happened.”

Last Sunday 45-year-old Bob DePaul and his girlfriend 42-year-old August Dempsey were shot and killed a few feet from his home.

Anthony Dempsey son of August Dempsey said, “She is the sweetest most outgoing, most heartwarming person ever.”

She leaves behind two sons 20-year-old Anthony and 14-year-old Nicholas.

“This weekend has been the hardest thing in my entire life,” said Anthony Dempsey. “I have to step up and take care of the responsibilities that my mother did.”

The brothers came to the vigil just after leaving their mother’s mass.

They are trying to stand strong, only a few feet from where a neighbor shot their mother and her boyfriend in the back of the head.

“I don’t understand why he is still here in his house at that, let alone not in jail,” said Anthony Dempsey. “Because this is not self-defense, It is strictly murder.”

The neighbor told police the couple had tried to climb his fence, and although he was taken into custody initially he has not been charged with the couple’s death.

“My mom would never climb a fence,” said Anthony Dempsey. “She would never talk down to anybody. Never provoke any violence, because she know she would have to make it home for me and my brothers.”

The young boys grieving for their mother doubt the neighbors account. Especially since other relatives say, just minutes before the couple was shot. They had tried to de-escalate the growing tension with the neighbor.

Bill Pettigrew a relative of August Dempsey said, “Bob next-door, the boyfriend went over and talk to a cop and said I have a problem with my neighbor. The cop did not come over right away, he was finishing up a report and that’s fine. But next thing you know it was shots”

The family of the couple killed last weekend plan to go to the District Attorney’s office Monday and demand charges be filed.

If not, the young brothers say they plan to be outside that home every day until justice is served.