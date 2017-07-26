News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 26

Chris discussed allegations that Congressman Bob Brady paid a rival to drop out of a primary race, the arrest of a Democratic IT staffer and Senator John McCain’s return to the Senate after being diagnosed with brain cancer. He spoke with Beth Grossman, the Republican candidate for District Attorney in Philadelphia.

6:00 Congressman Bob Brady is accused of paying a rival to drop out of a primary race.

6:22 An IT staffer for Debbie Wasserman Schultz was arrested on charges of bank fraud.

6:35 What’s Trending: Your Roomba is spying on you, A company wants to microchip their employees, MTV Video Music Award nominations, Superman’s mustache is being removed

6:49 John McCain returned to the Senate to vote on Republican health care proposals after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

7:00 Donald Trump says he is disappointed in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but won’t say if he will be fired.

7:19 After narrowly gaining passage to move forward on debate, a vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed.

7:20 Republican Senator Susan Collins and Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold apologized to each other after trading insults.

7:50 Sperm counts have dropped 50 percent in Western countries.

8:00 Chris talks with Beth Grossman, the Republican candidate for District Attorney in Philadelphia.

8:35 What’s Trending: Daniels Craig is coming back as James Bond, Justin Bieber may start his own church

8:55 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to bring new pet into your family.