News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 26

July 26, 2017 8:44 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Beth Grossman, Chris Stigall, Piazza Pet of the Week, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, What's Trending

Chris discussed allegations that Congressman Bob Brady paid a rival to drop out of a primary race, the arrest of a Democratic IT staffer and Senator John McCain’s return to the Senate after being diagnosed with brain cancer. He spoke with Beth Grossman, the Republican candidate for District Attorney in Philadelphia.

6:00 Congressman Bob Brady is accused of paying a rival to drop out of a primary race.

6:22 An IT staffer for Debbie Wasserman Schultz was arrested on charges of bank fraud.

6:35 What’s Trending: Your Roomba is spying on you, A company wants to microchip their employees, MTV Video Music Award nominations, Superman’s mustache is being removed

6:49 John McCain returned to the Senate to vote on Republican health care proposals after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

7:00 Donald Trump says he is disappointed in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but won’t say if he will be fired.

7:19 After narrowly gaining passage to move forward on debate, a vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed.

7:20 Republican Senator Susan Collins and Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold apologized to each other after trading insults.

7:50 Sperm counts have dropped 50 percent in Western countries.

8:00 Chris talks with Beth Grossman, the Republican candidate for District Attorney in Philadelphia.

8:35 What’s Trending: Daniels Craig is coming back as James Bond, Justin Bieber may start his own church

8:55 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to bring new pet into your family.

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch