Indictments Accuse 2 Pennsylvania Mayors Taking Part In Pay-To-Play Scheme

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Federal indictments against two Pennsylvania mayors were unsealed on Wednesday.
The indictments accuse Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski and former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer of taking part in a pay-to-play scheme.
Pawlowski and his attorney are scheduled to hold a news conference in Allentown Wednesday afternoon.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia will also hold a separate news conference to announce charges in matters concerning Lehigh and Berks Counties.
The criminal case stems from an investigation that began in 2013 and which led to charges against a slew of lower-ranking city officials and contractors in a pay-to-play scandal.
Nine people have pleaded guilty in that investigation.
The investigation became public in 2015 when FBI agents raided both city halls as well as the homes of Pawlowski and Spencer, both Democrats.
Pawlowski has consistently denied misusing his office and said Tuesday he has no plan to step down.
