Eagles Release Allen Barbre

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have released offensive lineman Allen Barbre, the team announced on Wednesday.
Barbre, 33, joined the Eagles in 2013 as a free-agent. Barbre started 12 games last season. Overall he’s played in 44 games with the Eagles, making 29 starts.
Related: Isaac Seumalo Will Enter Camp As Starting Left Guard
According to Les Bowen, the Eagles will save $2.1 million in cap space.
Barbre, a versatile offensive lineman, was a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2007 and has spent time with five NFL teams.
- Green Bay Packers (2007–2010)
- Seattle Seahawks (2010)
- Miami Dolphins (2010–2011)
- Seattle Seahawks (2011–2013)
- Philadelphia Eagles (2013–2017)
One Comment