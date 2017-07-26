WATCH LIVE: U.S. Attorney's Office Announces Indictments Against 2 Pennsylvania Mayors

Eagles Release Allen Barbre

July 26, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have released offensive lineman Allen Barbre, the team announced on Wednesday.

Barbre, 33, joined the Eagles in 2013 as a free-agent. Barbre started 12 games last season. Overall he’s played in 44 games with the Eagles, making 29 starts.

According to Les Bowen, the Eagles will save $2.1 million in cap space.

Barbre, a versatile offensive lineman, was a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2007 and has spent time with five NFL teams.

  • Green Bay Packers (2007–2010)
  • Seattle Seahawks (2010)
  • Miami Dolphins (2010–2011)
  • Seattle Seahawks (2011–2013)
  • Philadelphia Eagles (2013–2017)

 

