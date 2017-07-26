NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Isaac Seumalo Will Enter Camp As Starting Left Guard

July 26, 2017 11:56 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich was pretty honest about the left guard competition. Or should we say, lack thereof.

Reich says Isaac Seumalo will enter training camp as the starting left guard.

“I mean, Isaac’s the starter and then it’s just competition from there,” Reich said on Wednesday. “That’s the great thing about training camp, the great thing about this business — it’s so stinking competitive. It’s what the guys love about it, it’s what we love about it. So again, it’ll play itself out.”

Seumalo, 23, was the Eagles’ 79th overall pick in 2016. Last season as a rookie, Seumalo played nine games and made four starts.

The Eagles 2017 offensive line projects to be:

LT Jason Peters

LG – Isaac Seumalo

C- Jason Kelce

RG – Brandon Brooks

RT – Lane Johnson

