West Philly Man Is Sentenced For Shooting Police Officer In 2015

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia man convicted of shooting a police officer during a drug stop in April of 2015, has been sentenced.

A judge has sentenced 37-year-old William Nobblen to 35 to 70 years in prison, after a jury found him guilty in April of attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Allison Borgatti says this was a good sentence.

“It takes on the severity of the crime and the impact on Officer Kostick, who is, I indicated an utter hero,” she said.

During a hearing that lasted about two hours, Borgatti played the 911 tapes from the night Kostick was shot, and detailed his physical and emotional struggle with having a bullet still lodged in his neck.

The defense argued that Nobblen does not have a violent past, but has endured a lifetime of abuse, neglect and depression without proper psychiatric care.

The judge told Nobblen it only takes one moment to change the trajectory of a lot of lives.

Nobblen is being investigated for sending a threatening letter last month to Mayor Jim Kenney and the Philadelphia Police Commissioner.