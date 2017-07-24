Cops: Pa. Man Gave Unwitting Co-Worker Pot Brownie

July 24, 2017 10:16 AM

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been accused of giving a co-worker a brownie made with marijuana, which the woman’s son then ate.

Police say the 15-year-old boy has autism and had to be taken to the hospital because of the drugs he unwittingly ingested.

Investigators say 32-year-old Corey Emery gave the brownie to a female co-worker on July 6 because he wanted to know “if it really was marijuana” inside. Police say Emery acknowledged he didn’t tell the woman he believed there was pot baked into the treat.

Emery, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested Friday. He was being held Monday in the Monroe County jail on charges including aggravated assault and drug delivery.

Emery has applied for a public defender.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

