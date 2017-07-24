Overnight Storms Cause Flooding, Power Outages In South Jersey

July 24, 2017 7:58 AM

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Strong storms hit the South Jersey area overnight.

Residents in some parts of South Jersey woke up Monday morning to flooding, downed power lines, and power outages.

Downed power lines on the Blackhorse Pike sparked a fire on the highway near the Route 42 overpass. Crews were able to put out the fire without any injuries.

The storms also caused flooding in the area. The intersection near 2nd and Mechanic Streets was still flooded Monday morning.

new jersey rainfall totals Overnight Storms Cause Flooding, Power Outages In South Jersey

At one point throughout the night, a few thousand PSE&G customers were without power. Power has since been restored to most those customers.

