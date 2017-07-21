Zeoli Show Log 07.21.17

3pm- Sarah Huckabee Sanders was announced as the new White House Press Secretary following Sean Spicer’s resignation. Anthony Scaramucci was announced as the incoming Communications Director.
3:30pm- Ronica Cleary, contributor for The Hill, joins the show to talk about Sean Spicer’s decision to resign as Press Secretary.
3:45pm- NJ Gov. Chris Christie has signed into law a bill that would raise the states smoking age.
4:25pm- During a speech in Philadelphia, Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke about the dangers of sanctuary cities.
4:30pm- A New York City law has made it illegal to dog sit without a kennel license.
4:40pm- Eloy Ortiz Oakley, a California Community College Chancellor, wants to eliminate Algebra as a college requirement. Oakley argues that making Algebra mandatory is a civil rights violation.
5:05pm- During an appearance on MSNBC, Ohio Gov. John Kasich said that initial GOP Healthcare reform bills would have hurt Americans.
5:15pm- A Change.org petition claims that a Chick-fil-A on the campus of Youngstown State University serves “homophobic” fried chicken.
5:20pm- Will Rep. Maxine Waters run for president in 2020?
5:25pm- In his latest GQ web post, Keith Olbermann claims that Donald Trump has called for violence against the media.
5:30pm- Movie critic Mara Reinstein, from MaraMovies.com, calls in to review Christopher Nolan’s new WWII film, Dunkirk.