Zeoli Show Log 07.20.17

3pm- During an interview with the New York Times, President Donald Trump stated that he would have not nominated Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General had he known the former Senator would recuse himself from the investigation into Russian election meddling. Sessions says he will not resign.
3:20pm- O.J. Simpson could leave prison as soon as October 1st after officials in Carson City, Nevada unanimously decided to grant his parole request.
3:35pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins the show to talk about Sen. John McCain’s battle against Glioblastoma.
4pm- Professor Thomas Hazlett joins the show to discuss his new book, The Political Spectrum: The Tumultuous Liberation of Wireless Technology, from Herbert Hoover to the Smartphone.
4:30pm- Joshua Windham, from the Institute for Justice, joins the show to discuss his new article, “AirBNB Property Manager Files Constitutional Challenge to Pa. Real Estate Licensing Regime.”
4:40pm- MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed that Republicans are becoming pro-Putin because he is advancing white Christianity.
5:20pm- During an appearance on ABC’s The View, host Joy Behar referred to Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was appearing on the program as a guest, as “hot.”
5:30pm- Sen. Pat Toomey joins the show to discuss whether or not GOP Senators can come together to repeal and replace Obamacare.