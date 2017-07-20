NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Back On DiNardo Family Property In Bucks County

July 20, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Bucks County Missing Men, Cosmo DiNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police were back on the DiNardo family property in Bucks County on Thursday morning.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said there is increased activity on the Solebury Township property because investigators are considering releasing the crime scene soon.

“Because of that, and because of renewed probable cause would be required for us to revisit the property once it is released to its owners, we want to make absolutely certain that we have not missed any evidence before departing,” said Larry King of the District Attorney’s Office. “To that end, and because of the vast size of the property itself, a large number of law enforcement personnel, police cadets and others, including horses and dogs, are required for this compromise walk through.”

The Philadelphia Police K-9 unit is part of the search on the farm.

The bodies of Jimi Patrick, Tom Meo, Dean Finocchiaro and Mark Sturgis were found on the property earlier this month.

26e8785998f345bd804891089b5f82ee Police Back On DiNardo Family Property In Bucks County

Credit: CBS3

Cosmo DiNardo, 20, and his cousin, 20-year-old Sean Kratz, have been charged in their murders.

untitled37 Police Back On DiNardo Family Property In Bucks County

Credit: CBS3

According to Philadelphia police sources, Cosmo DiNardo has apparently confessed that he was involved in at least two other killings in Philadelphia in the last five years.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross called the information “sketchy.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch