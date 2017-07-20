Police Back On DiNardo Family Property In Bucks County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police were back on the DiNardo family property in Bucks County on Thursday morning.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said there is increased activity on the Solebury Township property because investigators are considering releasing the crime scene soon.
“Because of that, and because of renewed probable cause would be required for us to revisit the property once it is released to its owners, we want to make absolutely certain that we have not missed any evidence before departing,” said Larry King of the District Attorney’s Office. “To that end, and because of the vast size of the property itself, a large number of law enforcement personnel, police cadets and others, including horses and dogs, are required for this compromise walk through.”
The Philadelphia Police K-9 unit is part of the search on the farm.
The bodies of Jimi Patrick, Tom Meo, Dean Finocchiaro and Mark Sturgis were found on the property earlier this month.
Cosmo DiNardo, 20, and his cousin, 20-year-old Sean Kratz, have been charged in their murders.
According to Philadelphia police sources, Cosmo DiNardo has apparently confessed that he was involved in at least two other killings in Philadelphia in the last five years.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross called the information “sketchy.”