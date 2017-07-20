LeBron James Tweets Happy Birthday To Ben Simmons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons turned 21-years-old today, so his friend and mentor — LeBron James — sent a happy birthday tweet out.
No big deal, right?
Well, normally yes, but currently James-to-the-Sixers rumors have been flying around recently so this just adds a little fuel to that fire.
Earlier this week Simmons tweeted the “eyes” emoji at James, creating speculation.
On Thursday’s 94WIP Midday Show, 94WIP’s Howard Eskin said James coming to Philly will never happen.
Simmons, 21, and James, 32, are both represented by Klutch Sports which is run by Rich Paul — James’ long-time friend from Cleveland.