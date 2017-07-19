Ben Simmons Fuels Lebron-76ers Speculation On Twitter

July 19, 2017 8:22 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He didn’t even use any words. Just one emoji, but that’s all it took.

Ben Simmons tweeted the eyes emoji at LeBron James at 4:49 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday afternoon and Philadelphia Twitter went wild.

Simmons and James are both represented by Klutch Sports, and have worked out together numerous times over the past couple of years.

The King worked out with LeBron 😉 #TrustTheProcess (📸 @bensimmons)

A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on

Earlier this week, the USA Today reported that James, 32, is unhappy with the Cavs’ offseason and many continue to speculate his next move.

With Simmons, Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and a ton of cap space, maybe Philadelphia is truly a realistic destination for James.

More from Andrew Porter
