Sunoco Pipeline Crews Dealing With 2 Incidents Over Span Of 3 Days

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — There have been two incidents over the span of three days for crews working on a pipeline in Delaware County.

A water surge and a drilling mishap both happened during work on the Sunoco Mariner 2 pipeline.

Middletown Township is taking cues from the Department of Environmental Protection. The township’s manager says they’re pleased with DEP’s response as drilling has resumed at the site.

Meanwhile, the DEP hasn’t been able to reveal much because, they say, this is part of an ongoing investigation that spans two counties.

For days, crews have been working to contain a surge of groundwater at the Middletown Township pipeline project.

An aquifer was hit as workers prepped the land for the installation of the line and then a deluge of water.

“There was a big containment area with bales of hay and it just kept getting filled up with water and then the water started spilling over,” said Paula Renneisen.

A spokesman for Sunoco Logistics, which is heading up the construction, said containment ponds were being used to the control the runoff, which will eventually flow into Chester Creek.

“I’m surprised that it’s still here and it’s still happening because it seems since Sunday, and it’s now Wednesday, that it should have been contained and at least a game plan clearer than what I’m seeing going on,” said one neighbor.

This is the second episode here in three days.

Earlier this week, 1,500 gallons of non-toxic drilling lubricant, known as Bentonite, spilled into part of the creek.

Sunoco described it an “inadvertent return” while horizontally drilling for the pipeline.

There were similar incidents in Brookhaven in May.

The company continues to confront issues in Chester County where a private well serving a dozen homes was compromised in the drilling process.

Some neighbors say it’s been difficult getting answers when something actually happens.

“I don’t know if I’ve heard directly from anybody who’s in control of the project,” said Renneisen.

Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey say they are monitoring the situation.

Gov. Tom Wolf is aware of the incidents.

“Governor Wolf has asked DEP to do everything in their power to hold operators accountable to the conditions of permits and any impacts to local water or land,” a spokesman for the governor said.