Sunoco Containing ‘Considerable Amount’ Of Groundwater Following Drilling Incident

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Sunoco is working to contain a drilling incident with a pipeline in Middletown Township.
Sunoco spokesman Jeff Shields says crews are adding additional containment areas to collect “considerable amount” of groundwater.
“We have been getting groundwater back to our drill pad from a horizontal directional drill in Middletown Township and we are working to contain it right now,” said Shields.
Shields added, “We have not had any reports of impacts to private wells or public water supplies.”
The pipeline in Chester County has stirred controversy as Sunoco has clashed with local communities off and on since the planning process for the project.
Two months ago in Delaware County, 500 gallons of lubricant used for drilling the pipeline leaked into a local creek.
All the issues have caused some state lawmakers to call for a complete shutdown of pipeline construction until there’s more oversight.