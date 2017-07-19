News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 19

Chris discussed the failure of Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and he spoke with author Austin Ruse about his new book, ‘Fake Science.’
6:18 After Republicans failed in their efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Donald Trump says the should let the law fail.
6:35 What’s Trending: Most consumed music, Too old for clubbing, Kenny Rogers, T Rex couldn’t run, Chris Christie, Larry the snail
7:00 Iran say new US sanctions violate the nuclear deal reached last year.
7:20 Chris talks with author Austin Ruse about his book, Fake Science.
7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you are thinking of adopting a pet for your family.
