News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 19

July 19, 2017 7:20 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Austin Rose, Chris Christie, Chris Stigall, Donald Trump, Fake Science, Iranian Nuclear Deal, Kenny Rogers, Larry the Snail, Obamacare, Piazza Pet of the Week, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, What's Trending

Chris discussed the failure of Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and he spoke with author Austin Ruse about his new book, ‘Fake Science.’

6:18 After Republicans failed in their efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Donald Trump says the should let the law fail.

6:35 What’s Trending: Most consumed music, Too old for clubbing, Kenny Rogers, T Rex couldn’t run, Chris Christie, Larry the snail

7:00 Iran say new US sanctions violate the nuclear deal reached last year.

7:20 Chris talks with author Austin Ruse about his book, Fake Science.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you are thinking of adopting a pet for your family.

8:35 What’s Trending:

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch