Joel Embiid Doesn’t Agree With His 86 NBA 2K Rating

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid believes he should be rated 95 in NBA 2K.

So when he found out he was given an 86 rating, Embiid wasn’t happy.

“What?! That’s bullcrap,” Embiid said in the Instagram video when he was told his rating. “I’m not gonna curse. I just got fined, so I’m not curse. But 86, I’m definitely gonna bump it up to 95 during the season.”

Embiid played just 31 games last season after suffering a minor meniscus tear. However, he averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.5 blocks in just 25.4 minutes per game.

“When I was on the court I was the best defender in the league,” Embiid said. “As a big man, I can do everything — I can shoot three’s, post up, handle the ball, be a playmaker. So I’ll be honest, it should be at least 95 because I try do it myself. I try to actually rate myself and like literally guess a 95, so there’s basically like no way to rate me.”

Embiid later acknowledged on Twitter that his durability must be lowering his overall grade.