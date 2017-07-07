LaVar Ball Fires Back At Joel Embiid: ‘Can’t Play At All’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid said F— LaVar Ball in a video earlier this week (warning: inappropriate language).
The outspoken father of Lakers No. 2 overall draft pick Lonzo Ball fired back on Friday via TMZ.com.
“The reason he said that — he got three words — because his vocabulary is limited,” LaVar Ball said.
“You gotta use cuss words when you don’t have no intellect.”
“No, he’s not intelligent at all,” Ball continued. “He’s worried about me, he should be worrying about playing,” Ball said.
Ball then had a message for Embiid.
“I got three words for him — can’t play at all. Oh shoot, that’s four.”
And as for Ball’s son Lonzo playing against Embiid at some point this season.
“Guess what, he won’t even be on the court, probably.”
