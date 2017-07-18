Poll: Gov. Chris Christie Least Popular Governor In The Nation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A new poll out Tuesday says that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is one of the least popular governors in the entire nation.

The poll shows 69 percent don’t approve of him, according to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

The poll was based on interviews with more than 195,000 registered voters across the U.S. from April 1 through July 10.

New Poll Labels Christie ‘Least Popular NJ Governor Ever’

Christie tops the list of “highest disapproval”, along with Kansas Governor Sam Brownback.

The New Jersey governor’s disapproval doesn’t stop there.

According to a July Monmouth University poll, Christie’s approval rating held steady at a dismal 15 percent, an all-time low. A Quinnipiac University poll in June indicated that 81 percent, including a majority of Republicans, gave the governor a thumbs down.

Charlie Baker, the governor of Massachusetts and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan top the list for “highest approval”.

Read more HERE.