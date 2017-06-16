New Poll Labels Christie ‘Least Popular NJ Governor Ever’

HAMDEN, CT (CBS) — Chris Christie could go down as the least popular Governor in New Jersey’s modern history, according to a new poll.

Is Christie irrelevant at this point? Consider the latest Quinnipiac University poll that puts his approval rating at just 15% among New Jersey voters.

81% give him a thumbs down, including a majority of Republicans.

“Remember four years ago when everybody was begging him to save the Republican Party? Well, turned out not to be a very good run this time around, didn’t it?,” Pollster Mickey Carroll told KYW Newsradio.

And those numbers might be having a serious effect on Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno’s bid to succeed Christie.

Guadagno trails Democratic opponent Phil Murphy by better than 2-1. 55% of respondents are backing Murphy compared to just 26% for Guadagno.

“Will there be a movement toward Guadagno? Well, you never know, but there’s no indication in this first poll that it’ll be other than Murphy in November,” Carroll added.

54% of respondents say Guadagno’s service as Christie’s second in command leaves them with a negative opinion of her.

By contrast, only a third feel Murphy’s record on Wall Street could hurt him.