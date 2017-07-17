Report: ‘Looks Like Phillies Will Pursue Christian Yelich’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things are “heating up.”
Last week, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Phillies have discussed absorbing the contract of outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins in order to acquire 25-year-old left fielder Christian Yelich.
The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reports the “Yelich part” is “heating up.”
“There are conflicting stories on whether the Marlins have the OK to trade away major talent as the franchise is being sold,” Cafardo wrote, “but it looks like the Phillies will pursue this.”
If the Phillies were to acquire both Stanton and Yelich, they would take on $339.5 million.
Yelich is hitting .288/.364/.412 this season with 18 doubles, 8 home runs, and 44 RBI’s.
Stanton, 27, will make at least $25 million per season through 2027 (he can opt-out after 2020). He’s hitting .272/.357/.561 with 26 home runs and 59 RBI’s.