Report: Phillies ‘Kicked Around’ Trade For Stanton, Yelich

July 13, 2017 10:24 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal dropped a trade rumor bomb, involving the Phillies and Marlins.

Rosenthal reports multiple sources have discussed the trade concept with him — Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich to the Phils.

The Phillies would absorb both contracts, which includes Stanton’s mega deal through 2027 (he can opt-out after 2020) and Yelich’s favorable deal, totaling $339.5 million.

According to Rosenthal, the Phillies have been “vocal” about their desire for Yelich, but they are not interested in Stanton — “according to high-ranking officials with both clubs.”

While the Marlins seems reluctant to move key pieces like a 25-year-old left-fielder in Yelich, Rosenthal reports “the majority of the team’s current baseball people want to rebuild, sources say.”

Yelich is hitting .280/.359/.406 this season with 17 doubles, 8 home runs, and 43 RBI’s.

