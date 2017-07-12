BREAKING: Bucks County DA Says Cosmo DiNardo Back In Custody For Stealing Missing Man's Car

Police: Cocaine Found Hidden Inside Cookie Monster Doll

July 12, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: cocaine, Cookie MOnster

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that 39-year-old Camus McNair was arrested after a traffic stop in the Florida Keys involving a car with heavily tinted windows and an obscured license plate.

McDonald’s Is Offering Free Ice Cream For Life

A deputy smelled marijuana odor after pulling over McNair’s car, then searched a backpack in the car and found the Cookie Monster doll. The deputy noticed the doll seemed heavier than it should and a slit had been cut into it.

Authorities say about 11 ounces of cocaine was found inside the doll. McNair was jailed, with bail set at $7,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch