McDonald’s Is Offering Free Ice Cream For Life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sometimes being vanilla is not as bland and boring as some would suggest, especially with National Ice Cream Day this weekend.
McDonald’s announced that it’s giving customers an opportunity to win free soft serve ice cream for life with the Golden Arches Cone. This exclusive cone will be randomly selected for one lucky customer 2-5 p.m. local time on Sunday.
Interested customers must redeem the Free Soft Serve Cone Offer via McDonald’s mobile app at participating restaurants.
But if you’re just interested in a free vanilla cone, just simply download the app and redeem the Free Vanilla Cone offer on Sunday.