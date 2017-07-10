Delran Man Charged With Leaving Woman’s Body in Cinnaminson Woods

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. – (CBS)—A Delran man was arrested for transporting a woman’s body to a wooded area after she died while they were together, authorities in Burlington County have announced.
Murat Sahbaz, 37, of Delran, was charged with one count of desecrating human remains.
According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Sahbaz and Sevgi Yilmaz, 39, of Edgewater Park, went to the Hallmark Inn on Route 130 South on the afternoon of July 3.
Yilmaz died inside the room. An autopsy later determined her death to be a brain hemorrhage.
Instead of calling the police, authorities say Sahbaz placed Yilmaz’s body in his car and drove approximately three blocks before leaving her in a wooded area near Pennsauken and Calhoun streets.
Ms. Yilmaz’s vehicle was spotted two days later by a Cinnaminson police officer on patrol.
Sahbaz is being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.