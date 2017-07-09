2 Bucks County Teens Go Missing Within 24 Hours Of Each Other, Police Ask For Your Help

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Police in two Bucks County townships say they have reports of missing teens, and they are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

On July 6th about 5 p.m. Newtown Township Police Department received a missing persons report for Jimi Tar Patrick.

He is described as a male, in his late teens, standing about 5’10” and is approximately 150 pounds.

Authorities say Jimi was last seen wearing last seen wearing gray shorts and polo shirt with a multi-colored design.

He has not been seen or heard from since about 6:00 p.m. Wednesday July 5.

Police say he has also had no contact with his family or friends, and has not shown up for work, all of which they say is not normal for Jimi.

If you see Jimi, you are urged to please contact the Bucks County Police Radio Dispatch at 215-598-7121.

About 24 hours later on July 7th another Bucks County teen Dean Finocchiaro was reported missing to the Middletown Township Police Department.

Dean is an 18-year-old male, standing about 5’9″ weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say he went missing from his home in the Hampton Bridge section of Langhorne.

He was last seen this past Friday evening, about 6:30 p.m. getting into a vehicle on Hampton Drive.

Dean hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police in Middletown Township as asking for your helping locating Dean.

They say if you see him or know where he is please contact MTPD at 215-949-1000.