Funeral To Be Held Friday For Teen Killed In Road Rage Incident

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A teenager shot and killed during a road rage incident in Chester County will be laid to rest Friday.
A funeral for 18-year-old Bianca Roberson will be held Friday morning at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in West Chester.
Authorities say 28-year-old David Desper shot Roberson last week, after both drivers tried to merge into the same lane on route 100 in West Goshen.
Desper turned himself in. He’s being held without bail.