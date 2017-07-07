Funeral To Be Held Friday For Teen Killed In Road Rage Incident

July 7, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: Bianca Roberson, Chester County, David Desper

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A teenager shot and killed during a road rage incident in Chester County will be laid to rest Friday.

A funeral for 18-year-old Bianca Roberson will be held Friday morning at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in West Chester.

Officials: Passenger Attacks Delta Flight Attendant 

Authorities say 28-year-old David Desper shot Roberson last week, after both drivers tried to merge into the same lane on route 100 in West Goshen.

Desper turned himself in. He’s being held without bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3Summerfest
Iconic Carousels

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch