19-Year-Old Killed In Suspected Road Rage Incident In Chester County

June 29, 2017 2:29 PM By Tim Jimenez
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –– A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Chester County Wednesday and police are now trying to determine if road rage caused this deadly accident.

At around 5:30 p.m., West Goshen Police went over to the southbound lanes of the Route 100 bypass near 202. That’s where police say they found a green Chevy Malibu down an embankment. The 19-year-old West Chester woman inside was dead according to West Goshen Police Chief Joseph Gleason.

“Witnesses and passersby indicated that this may have been a road rage incident that may have involved a red pickup truck which subsequently fled the scene,” said Gleason.

Gleason says they’re looking for that pickup truck and they need to do more work before determining the cause of the crash.

“We are currently reviewing traffic cameras along the Route 100 and 202 bypass.”

And Gleason says anyone who has a tip should not hesitate to call West Goshen Police

“Whether they think it may be vital or important, let us make that decision,” said Gleason,

