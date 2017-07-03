The Dom Giordano Show: Zach Rehl, Sharyl Attkisson, and JD Mullane | July 3

9:00-Governor Christie gets to enjoy the beach.
9:20-President Trump tweets him “wrestling” CNN.
9:35-Zach Rehl joined discussing the March for Trump over the weekend.
9:45-Accused killer caught in the road rage killing of a teenager in Chester County.
10:00-Sharyl Attkisson joined discussing her latest book “The Smear,” and media biases.
10:20-Dom’s Big List of top founding fathers.
10:35-Police invovled shootings on pace for over 1,000 in 2017.
11:00-JD Mullane joined discussing legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania.
11:35-Beachtag patrollers harassing an event in Ocean City for kids with autism.
11:50-President Trump offers his support to held Charlie Gard.