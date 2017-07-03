The Dom Giordano Show: Zach Rehl, Sharyl Attkisson, and JD Mullane | July 3

Phillies Prospect Darick Hall An RBI Machine At Lakewood For the season, the 21-year-old Hall is hitting .284 in 62 games with Lakewood with 14 home runs and 60 RBI.

At The Halfway Point Of Fantasy Baseball Seasons, Owners Must Assess Where The Best Gains Can Be Made In StandingsPrior to this moment, fantasy baseball owners have been trying to put together a roster that is balanced throughout all traditional statistical categories. That time has now passed, as smart owners will study the standings to see where improvement actually is possible.