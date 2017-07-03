NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Zach Rehl, Sharyl Attkisson, and JD Mullane | July 3

July 3, 2017 11:56 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Charlie Gard, Chester County, CNN, Governor Chris Christie, jd mullane, March for Trump, Police Shootings, President Trump, Recreational Marijuana, Road Rage Shooting, Sharyl Attkisson

9:00-Governor Christie gets to enjoy the beach.

9:20-President Trump tweets him “wrestling” CNN. 

9:35-Zach Rehl joined discussing the March for Trump over the weekend.

9:45-Accused killer caught in the road rage killing of a teenager in Chester County. 

10:00-Sharyl Attkisson joined discussing her latest book “The Smear,” and media biases.

10:20-Dom’s Big List of top founding fathers.

10:35-Police invovled shootings on pace for over 1,000 in 2017.

11:00-JD Mullane joined discussing legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania.

11:35-Beachtag patrollers harassing an event in Ocean City for kids with autism.

11:50-President Trump offers his support to held Charlie Gard.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch