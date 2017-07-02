Arrest Made In Deadly Road Rage Shooting In Chester County

July 2, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Road Rage Shooting, West Goshen Police

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged a man they say shot and killed a recent high school graduate during a road rage incident in Chester County.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced murder charges against David Desper, 28, from Trainer, Delaware County during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

(credit: West Goshen Police)

Desper is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Bianca Roberson Wednesday on Route 100 in West Goshen Township after the two were involved in what’s been described as a “cat-and-mouse” encounter along the highway.

Police say Desper pulled a gun and shot Roberson after the two were trying to merge into the same lane. Roberson’s car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch. Desper sped off.

Authorities say Desper turned himself in at 2 a.m. Sunday with his attorney. He has been charged with first degree murder.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.

